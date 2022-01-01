AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,615,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,785 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.31% of AGNC Investment worth $25,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 151.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AGNC. JMP Securities cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lowered AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $15.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 54.14%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.