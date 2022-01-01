Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Corbett Road Capital Management LLC

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,025,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,919,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,140 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,612,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,922,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $579,722,000 after buying an additional 818,615 shares during the period.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604 in the last ninety days.

NYSE:A opened at $159.65 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.78.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.23.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

