AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) versus Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Financial Survey

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) and Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AEye and Allison Transmission’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AEye N/A N/A -$2.88 million N/A N/A Allison Transmission $2.08 billion 1.82 $299.00 million $3.50 10.39

Allison Transmission has higher revenue and earnings than AEye.

Profitability

This table compares AEye and Allison Transmission’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEye N/A -32.54% -7.43% Allison Transmission 16.75% 51.91% 8.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AEye and Allison Transmission, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEye 0 0 3 0 3.00 Allison Transmission 5 4 1 0 1.60

AEye currently has a consensus target price of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 203.03%. Allison Transmission has a consensus target price of $40.38, indicating a potential upside of 11.07%. Given AEye’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AEye is more favorable than Allison Transmission.

Summary

Allison Transmission beats AEye on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AEye Company Profile

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles. It also sell branded replacement parts, support equipment, aluminum die cast components and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its solutions. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

