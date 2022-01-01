AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,674 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Stephens raised their price target on Boot Barn from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $123.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.06. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.85. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $334,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,610,716.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

