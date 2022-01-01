AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EEFT. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $187,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 10.9% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $119.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.12. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $816.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.03 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 4.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EEFT shares. Truist dropped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

