AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 535 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $77.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $83.45. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

