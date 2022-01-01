AE Wealth Management LLC Has $724,000 Stock Holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 18.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 103.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 12.5% in the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 10.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter.

Get Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund alerts:

NYSEARCA RMM opened at $20.15 on Friday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $21.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%.

In related news, Director John Wayne Hutchens acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.