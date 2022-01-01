Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 54,948 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,948 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.63% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $92,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $9,970,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 75,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,910,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares during the period.

TLT opened at $148.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.52. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $158.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

