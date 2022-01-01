Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $95.89 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,229,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 138,644 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $95,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,858,000 after acquiring an additional 55,612 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in Pfizer by 11.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 17.4% during the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 37,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 9.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,509,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,255,000 after acquiring an additional 221,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Pfizer stock opened at $59.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.