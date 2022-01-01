Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,858 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $65,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $414,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 50.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after buying an additional 7,943 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 42.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,638,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total value of $1,851,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $708,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 465,250 shares of company stock worth $134,971,535. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.31.

Shares of MRNA opened at $253.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $281.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $102.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

