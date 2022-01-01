Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 824,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,958 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $83,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale began coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $117.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.34. The company has a market capitalization of $226.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

