Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.97

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and traded as low as $1.76. Adverum Biotechnologies shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 1,354,869 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADVM. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Adverum Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.86.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $172.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $109,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Soparkar acquired 25,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 161.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 128,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 79,694 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $94,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 475,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 46,574 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $191,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

