Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of a therapeutic agent for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company’s lead product consists of AD04 which is in clinical stage. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE. “

Get Adial Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research restated a buy rating on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.35.

NASDAQ:ADIL opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $5.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21. The company has a market cap of $56.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). On average, equities research analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William B. Stilley III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADIL. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 370,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.