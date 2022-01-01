Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 45,360 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,360 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 888,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,820,000 after purchasing an additional 108,773 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,228,000 after acquiring an additional 67,901 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 352,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 91,596 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 151,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.37 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.14 and a 1 year high of $108.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.66.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

