Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 2,900 Shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 20.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 257,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after buying an additional 19,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 172,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,136 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,136,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $22.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average is $21.74.

