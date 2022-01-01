Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 245 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 10.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 308.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Square during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Square by 58.8% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Square during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Square during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE SQ opened at $161.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.69 and a 200-day moving average of $236.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a PE ratio of 150.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.39. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.57 and a 52-week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.49, for a total transaction of $929,514.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,806 shares of company stock valued at $18,092,716 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. UBS Group started coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.66.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.