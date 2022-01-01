Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $622,000 Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,624,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,247,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,097,000 after acquiring an additional 152,865 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 11.0% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 186,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 18,415 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 18,751 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNP opened at $27.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.96. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $28.36.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

