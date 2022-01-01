Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Grows Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $332.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $357.81 and a 200-day moving average of $342.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.91. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.52 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.20.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.