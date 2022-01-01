Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Cuts Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,094 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 14.0% during the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 74,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the third quarter worth approximately $409,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 58.6% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 25,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 9,359 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 8.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,221,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,125,000 after buying an additional 91,271 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 120.6% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

CERN stock opened at $92.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $67.96 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 62.79%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

