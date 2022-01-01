Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.90

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.90 and traded as low as $24.93. Adecco Group shares last traded at $25.57, with a volume of 11,830 shares trading hands.

AHEXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Adecco Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Adecco Group AG will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

