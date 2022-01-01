Acute Angle Cloud Trading Up 46.4% This Week (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 46.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $128,127.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,733.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,719.07 or 0.07957988 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.50 or 0.00315618 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.20 or 0.00929102 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012693 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00073273 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $232.89 or 0.00498343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.66 or 0.00260331 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.