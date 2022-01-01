Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 16.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $414.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $262.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.43. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $241.73 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total value of $452,569.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.43.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

