Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.58

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.58 and traded as high as C$19.29. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$19.26, with a volume of 4,312 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADN. CIBC restated a “sell” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Acadian Timber in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Acadian Timber in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$320.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.76.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$22.66 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadian Timber Company Profile (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

