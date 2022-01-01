Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Trimmed by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,854 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,177 shares of company stock worth $10,185,128 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $140.74 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

