AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
VLVLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 25th.
Shares of AB Volvo (publ) stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $23.09. 43,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,037. AB Volvo has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $28.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.31.
AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile
Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.
