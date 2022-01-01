AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

VLVLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 25th.

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $23.09. 43,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,037. AB Volvo has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $28.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.31.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. On average, analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

