$97.39 Million in Sales Expected for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) will announce $97.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.75 million and the highest is $98.72 million. First Commonwealth Financial posted sales of $94.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year sales of $385.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $381.69 million to $387.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $389.63 million, with estimates ranging from $373.60 million to $402.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.09. 267,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,052. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.27. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.07%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

