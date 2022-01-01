96,242 Shares in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 96,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.06% of Empire State Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 206,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESRT shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Shares of ESRT opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -178.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.24, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -280.00%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

