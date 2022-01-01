$9.78 Million in Sales Expected for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) will report $9.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.55 million to $12.60 million. Cytosorbents reported sales of $11.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year sales of $42.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.99 million to $45.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $51.60 million, with estimates ranging from $39.84 million to $61.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cytosorbents.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.96 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 35.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, CEO Phillip P. Chan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSO. Avenir Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 280.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,366,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,679 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,260,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 413,485 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 161,369 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,154,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 151,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,201,000. 40.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTSO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.19. 363,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,055. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.93. The company has a market cap of $182.16 million, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.30. Cytosorbents has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $11.68.

About Cytosorbents

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytosorbents (CTSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.