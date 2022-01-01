$787.68 Million in Sales Expected for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) will announce sales of $787.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $863.00 million and the lowest is $735.00 million. Travel + Leisure posted sales of $645.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TNL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Shares of NYSE:TNL traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.27. 291,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,897. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.11. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.83. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $42.79 and a 12-month high of $68.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 60.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter worth $3,243,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,325,000 after buying an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 332,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,778,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 57,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 28,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

