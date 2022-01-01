$700,000.00 in Sales Expected for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) to report sales of $700,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $840,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $630,000.00. Novan posted sales of $1.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year sales of $2.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 million to $3.14 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.84 million, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $3.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. Novan had a negative return on equity of 179.38% and a negative net margin of 833.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOVN. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,773,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Novan during the second quarter worth $2,946,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Novan by 16.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 36,196 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Novan during the second quarter worth $2,325,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novan by 9.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NOVN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 247,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,309. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $78.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of -0.02.

About Novan

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

