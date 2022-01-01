700 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Acquired by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stephens increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.54.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $440.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 0.70. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.64 and a 12-month high of $445.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $420.18 and its 200 day moving average is $381.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

