$62.71 Million in Sales Expected for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to post sales of $62.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.30 million and the highest is $66.30 million. Cardiovascular Systems reported sales of $64.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year sales of $270.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $265.20 million to $274.97 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $305.50 million, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $320.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Cardiovascular Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSII shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardiovascular Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of CSII stock traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $18.78. The stock had a trading volume of 428,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,241. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $761.55 million, a P/E ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSII. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

