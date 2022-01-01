$581.35 Million in Sales Expected for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will report sales of $581.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $581.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $581.00 million. Rollins reported sales of $536.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.23 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rollins by 285.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Rollins by 883.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ROL opened at $34.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 0.58. Rollins has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $41.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

