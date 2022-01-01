5,591 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Purchased by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 82.1% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of Corning stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day moving average is $38.84.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.