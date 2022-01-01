547,986 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Acquired by Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd

Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 547,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,607,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,128,000 after acquiring an additional 857,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,261,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,266,000 after buying an additional 235,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after buying an additional 13,338,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.91. 9,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,764,014. The firm has a market cap of $394.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $164.98.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

