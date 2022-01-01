5,381 Shares in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $44.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.59 and a beta of 1.79. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $86.06.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. Denali Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DNLI shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $909,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $422,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,502 shares of company stock worth $3,827,474. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

