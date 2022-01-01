$514.02 Million in Sales Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will report sales of $514.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $505.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $521.00 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted sales of $515.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLLI. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $51.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.23. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $123.52.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

