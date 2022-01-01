$4.48 EPS Expected for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will report earnings of $4.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.41. Ulta Beauty reported earnings of $3.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year earnings of $17.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.89 to $17.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $18.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.95 to $19.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ulta Beauty.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $449.43.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.4% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

ULTA traded up $7.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $412.34. 444,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,584. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $276.00 and a one year high of $417.85. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $391.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.10.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.