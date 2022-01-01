3,562 Shares in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Bought by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its position in shares of Ameren by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 28,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 3.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 4.5% during the third quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Ameren by 13.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEE opened at $89.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.32. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $90.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.73 and a 200 day moving average of $84.92.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.59%.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

