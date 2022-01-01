$32.18 Million in Sales Expected for Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) to post sales of $32.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Weave Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.50 million and the lowest is $32.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weave Communications will report full-year sales of $116.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $116.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $152.40 million, with estimates ranging from $151.50 million to $153.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Weave Communications.

WEAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

NYSE WEAV traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $15.18. The company had a trading volume of 138,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,026. Weave Communications has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

