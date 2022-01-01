$3.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.23. Signature Bank reported earnings per share of $3.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year earnings of $14.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.30 to $14.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $17.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.15 to $19.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Signature Bank.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.62.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

SBNY opened at $323.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.89. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $132.05 and a 52 week high of $342.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Signature Bank (SBNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.