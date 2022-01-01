$3.73 EPS Expected for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to announce earnings of $3.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.82 and the lowest is $3.64. Parker-Hannifin posted earnings per share of $3.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year earnings of $17.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.04 to $17.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $18.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.60 to $19.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share.

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.83.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $318.12. The stock had a trading volume of 357,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,309. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.90. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $247.41 and a 1 year high of $334.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Parker-Hannifin (PH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.