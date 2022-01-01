23,500 Shares in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Acquired by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Quipt Home Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QIPT opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.93. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.91.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QIPT. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on Quipt Home Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quipt Home Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

