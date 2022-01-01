2,200 Shares in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 91.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 12.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 60.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $208.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.33. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $149.07 and a one year high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.44%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

