1ST Source Bank Trims Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

1ST Source Bank decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 47.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. MKM Partners raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.42.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $138.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.50. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 38.54%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,934 shares of company stock worth $1,390,135. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.