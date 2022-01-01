1ST Source Bank Sells 9,035 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

1ST Source Bank lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,035 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 502,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,645,000 after purchasing an additional 34,387 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SLY stock opened at $99.41 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.77 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.44 and a 200-day moving average of $97.19.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.