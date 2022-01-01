1ST Source Bank Purchases 347 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

1ST Source Bank raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,386,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,517,000 after buying an additional 986,147 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 40,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 539.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 50,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 16,073 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $107.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.21 and a 200-day moving average of $102.68. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $83.95 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.309 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

