1ST Source Bank Lowers Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

1ST Source Bank decreased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GD stock opened at $208.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.31 and a 200 day moving average of $197.99. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $144.50 and a 1 year high of $210.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.50.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.