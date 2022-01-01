1ST Source Bank Has $489,000 Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

1ST Source Bank lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Corning by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 117,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Corning by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 296,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of Corning by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.92.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

