1ST Source Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,677 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $88.83 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.60 and a 12 month high of $98.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.02 and a 200-day moving average of $81.63.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.57.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.